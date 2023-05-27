Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $164.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.40 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

