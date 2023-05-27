Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.48.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.