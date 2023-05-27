Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $16.71. Astronics shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 104,027 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Astronics Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading

