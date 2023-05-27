Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

