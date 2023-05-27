Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

ATLCL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 1,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

