ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATSAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

