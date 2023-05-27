Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.07-7.41 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,546. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.56. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 125,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

