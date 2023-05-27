Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.07-7.41 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

