Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $241.00 at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average of $201.56.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

