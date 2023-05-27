AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 23,548 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,231,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 66,238,599 shares of company stock worth $104,734,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

