AXQ Capital LP Takes $89,000 Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Berry by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRY. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

BRY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.18. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

