Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,250.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 249,802 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,194,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

