Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.15. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 9,400 shares traded.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

