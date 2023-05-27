Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Down 28.4% in May

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 1.0 %

AZYO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 55,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

