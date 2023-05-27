Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.77

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.77 and traded as high as $17.78. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 47,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $658.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $112,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

