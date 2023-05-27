Bank of America Corp DE Buys 6,042,647 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,158,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

