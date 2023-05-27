Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.04 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.60% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,044,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,626. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.