Bank of America Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.