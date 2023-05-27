Bank of America Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $13.70

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $17.00 to $13.70 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1,871.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,330,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,263,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

