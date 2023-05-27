Bank of America Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,120.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,683.56.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,460.79 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,577.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,498.83. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 129.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

