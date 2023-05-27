Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG) Announces $1.25 Interim Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.245 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 28th.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
