Barclays Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $245.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.19.

PANW opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $217.05.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

