Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

BBWI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,288. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.45.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

