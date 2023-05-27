Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 876,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Baudax Bio Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 130,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

About Baudax Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

