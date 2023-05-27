Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

