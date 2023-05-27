Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,578,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 2,086,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Becle Stock Performance

Shares of BCCLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

