Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

