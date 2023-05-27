Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.51

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $48.22. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 63,393 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.