Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0412 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $219.60 million and $4.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,631,783 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,031,783 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

