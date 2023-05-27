Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $219.23 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $219.23 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.86 or 0.06835581 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,620,083 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,020,083 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.