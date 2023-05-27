Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLTE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Belite Bio Company Profile

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

