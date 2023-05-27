Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 56,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,746 over the last 90 days. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 94,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

