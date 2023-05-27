Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 905,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %

BIIB stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.66. 945,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,092. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

