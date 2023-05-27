Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Biophytis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Biophytis stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.56. 6,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,012. Biophytis has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Featured Stories

