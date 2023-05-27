Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,859.38 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $520.69 billion and $7.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00424252 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00122179 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025279 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,385,625 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
