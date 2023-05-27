BITICA COIN Tops One Day Volume of $57,494.81 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $890,736.55 and $57,494.81 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,767.63 or 0.99998274 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05191203 USD and is up 30.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $43,060.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

