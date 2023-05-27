BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of BJ opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

