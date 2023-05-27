Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Shares of BLKLF stock remained flat at $2.01 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackline Safety (BLKLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.