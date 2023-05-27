Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock remained flat at $2.01 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.