BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $672.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

