BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8 %

BlackRock stock traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.30. The company had a trading volume of 533,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,761. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $659.64 and a 200 day moving average of $695.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

