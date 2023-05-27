block.one Takes $44.58 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

block.one acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,562,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,582,000. Silvergate Capital comprises approximately 49.1% of block.one’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. block.one owned approximately 0.08% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $23,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,503,000 after purchasing an additional 224,199 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of SI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 656,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,615. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

