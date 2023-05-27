Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($7.08) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($7.07). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

