BNB (BNB) Price Tops $307.36 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $307.36 or 0.01144316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.90 billion and approximately $330.65 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,235 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,857,364.0169772. The last known price of BNB is 307.48335126 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1416 active market(s) with $453,825,760.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

