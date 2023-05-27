BNB (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330.65 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $307.36 or 0.01144316 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $47.90 billion and approximately $330.65 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,235 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,857,364.0169772. The last known price of BNB is 307.48335126 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1416 active market(s) with $453,825,760.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.