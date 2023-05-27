BNP Paribas Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHO)

BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.