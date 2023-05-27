BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 62.7% in May

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNPQY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 93,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

About BNP Paribas

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.7982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

