Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenntag Trading Up 1.2 %
Brenntag stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 7,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,984. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
