Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Trading Up 1.2 %

Brenntag stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 7,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,984. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Brenntag

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.