BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRFS. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BRF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

