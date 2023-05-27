BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRFS. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.
BRF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
