BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 115,200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $59,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,841,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,790,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

