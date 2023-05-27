BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 152,595 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,595 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $109,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

DHR traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $232.21. 2,802,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.49. The firm has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.